Launching today
Proxly
The smart browser chooser for macOS
11 followers
The smart browser chooser for macOS
11 followers
I built Proxly to fix my own browser chaos. Now it can fix yours too. 🚀 Let Proxly route your links intelligently to the right browser based on your custom rules. Supports browser profiles, multiple domain constraints, source app constraints, Focus modes.
Free Options
Launch tags:Mac•Productivity•Developer Tools
Launch Team
Korey — The AI Product Manager that helps teams ship faster.
The AI Product Manager that helps teams ship faster.
Promoted
Proxly
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m Pawel, and I usually work in DevOps—but I’ve always wanted to build a Mac app. Earlier this year, I finally took the plunge and Proxly grew out of a personal frustration:
I work with multiple clients and projects, which means juggling different MS Teams accounts, GitHub repos, Microsoft profiles, and personal stuff. Switching between browser profiles, copy-pasting links, and generally wrestling with tabs was eating up way too much time.
So I built Proxly: a browser router for macOS.
• It acts as your default browser
• Captures links
• Applies rules you set
• Sends them to the right browser (or even the right profile) automatically
You can build rules with multiple domain constraints, source app constraints, based on Focus modes or time. There are even browser extensions that you can use with your Chromium-based/Firefox-based/Safari browsers: https://github.com/pawel-mazurki...
Alternatively at Chrome Web Store: https://chromewebstore.google.co...
and AMO: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US...
✨ Key things I focused on:
• Accessibility (VoiceOver + High Contrast supported)
• Privacy (no data collection)
• Simple pricing - no subscriptions
• Localizations from day one (English, German, French, Spanish, Polish, Dutch and Italian)
• macOS 14+, Universal binary
I’ve been dogfooding it for months, and it’s already made my workflow saner. Now I’m excited to share it with all of you. 🙌
There is 7 day trial available in the standalone version on Gumroad
🌎 Product site: https://proxly.chillaid.art
💡 You can grab Proxly here: https://chillaid.gumroad.com/l/p...
🍏 Alternatively you can get it on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pr...
🔧 Issues / feedback welcome: https://github.com/pawel-mazurki...
I’d love to hear your thoughts, feature requests, or even edge cases you’d want covered. This is my first real Mac app, so your input means a lot. I have a lot of things to come in store for this one as well.
Thanks for checking it out! 🚀