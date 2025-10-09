Launching today
Proximity Lock System
Never worry about leaving your computer unlocked again.
8 followers
Never worry about leaving your computer unlocked again.
8 followers
Proximity Lock System is a Python CLI tool that automatically locks your system when your paired Bluetooth device (like your phone) goes out of range. It continuously monitors nearby devices, ensuring your computer stays secure when you step away.
Free
Launch tags:Open Source•Developer Tools•GitHub
Launch Team / Built With
MCP by Alloy Automation — Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Promoted
Proximity Lock System