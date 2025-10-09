Launching today
Proximity Lock System

Never worry about leaving your computer unlocked again.

Proximity Lock System is a Python CLI tool that automatically locks your system when your paired Bluetooth device (like your phone) goes out of range. It continuously monitors nearby devices, ensuring your computer stays secure when you step away.
Akarsh Jha
Unpopular opinion: CLI apps can be better than GUI apps 💻⚡ I know CLI apps sometimes get overlooked, but they have huge advantages, especially when it comes to latency and efficiency. By avoiding unnecessary API calls or heavy GUIs, they can be faster and more reliable. Even non-developers are starting to embrace CLI tools like Claude are proof that simplicity and speed matter. I built Proximity Lock System because many of us forget to adjust our lock screen times or don’t know how to configure them properly. In urgent moments, leaving your workspace unlocked can be a security risk. This app ensures your system locks automatically when your phone is out of range, making security effortless. Would love to hear your thoughts on CLI tools vs GUI apps—do you think speed and efficiency outweigh the learning curve?
