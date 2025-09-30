Launching today
PromptSignal

PromptSignal

Monitor your brand’s LLM visibility, and how to improve it

27 followers

Visit website
PromptSignal tracks how your brand shows up in AI answers. Measure mentions, rank, sentiment & visibility across leading LLMs, see the sources they cite, and get weekly recommendations to boost your presence.
PromptSignal gallery image
PromptSignal gallery image
PromptSignal gallery image
PromptSignal gallery image
PromptSignal gallery image
PromptSignal gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
MarketingSEOArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Maria-Elena Tzanev
Maker
📌
Hi Product Hunt! Maria-Elena here, co-founder of PromptSignal (spun out of Dynamiq). This started after multiple Dynamiq clients asked for an “agent” to check how their brand shows up in AI answers. More of their traffic was coming from LLM prompts, and traditional SEO tools couldn’t tell them what was happening. The gap we’re tackling: • 🔎 Hard to see if/where your brand is mentioned • 🆚 No clear ranking vs competitors • 🧾 Little visibility into which sources LLMs cite • 🛠️ No actionable steps to improve What PromptSignal does: • 📈 Tracks mentions, rank, sentiment & visibility across leading LLMs • 🔗 Sources: see the domains/pages LLMs rely on • 🧠 Recommendations: weekly, prioritized steps to boost visibility • 🧪 Simple dashboards + daily runs Who it’s for: CMOs, brand/SEO/PMM teams, comms, and agencies. Launch perk for the PH community: free early access seats, we’d love your feedback. What would you track first (prompts, competitors, sources)? Any must-have metrics? Huge thanks to our Dynamiq clients and early testers for pushing us to build this 🙏 — Maria-Elena & the PromptSignal team (hello@promptsignal.ai)
Roozbeh Firoozmand

Intriguing concept! if can deliver on signal extraction + real-time insights from prompts, it could be a real asset for AI devs. Looking forward to testing accuracy, latency, and workflow integration.

Korey
Korey
The AI Product Manager that helps teams ship faster.
Promoted