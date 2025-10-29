Launching today
Promptacore
Your system for creating, managing and using AI prompts
17 followers
Your system for creating, managing and using AI prompts
17 followers
Writing prompts shouldn’t take hours. With Promptacore, describe your task and let AI craft the perfect prompt. Organize everything in your Prompt Management System. Then use the Chrome Extension to apply, save, and optimize your prompts across your favorite websites.
Free Options
Launch tags:Chrome Extensions•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Rumi.io — Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted
Promptacore
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We’re Tobias and Nico, and over the past months, we kept asking ourselves the same question:
Why is prompt engineering still so fragmented?
Great prompts are scattered across ChatGPT histories, screenshots, Notion docs, and random tweets. They’re hard to reuse, impossible to organize, and rarely optimized.
So, we built Promptacore. Your system for creating, managing, and using prompts across the tools you already work with.
🧠 In the Webapp, you can build and structure prompts with AI assistance.
🧩 With the Chrome Extension, you can save prompts from anywhere and apply them directly where you work.
✨ And soon, you’ll even be able to optimize prompts right in the browser.
Our goal is simple: make prompting effortless and creative again.
You don’t just use AI, you collaborate with it.
We’d love to hear from you:
👉 How are you currently managing your prompts?
— Tobias & Nico