Launching today
ProfileSpider
One-click universal profile scraper
25 followers
One-click universal profile scraper
25 followers
Extract professional profiles from any website in one click. AI-powered Chrome extension that builds contact lists, exports to your CRM or ATS, and saves hours of manual data entry.
Free Options
Launch tags:Chrome Extensions•Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Intercom — Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
ProfileSpider
Agnes AI
Ngl, the local data storage is genius—no more worrying about where my info goes. Making copy-paste extinct, fr. Nice work Adriaan!
ProfileSpider
Congratulations on the launch! ProfileSpider looks like a real game-changer for building contact lists quickly. I love how it cuts down on manual data entry. btw Do you have plans to support bulk profile exports soon?
ProfileSpider
@jason123 Thanks for asking! You can bulk export all your lists or individual lists. You can even select which columns should be exported. Hope that answers your question :)
@builderman Great, thank you！