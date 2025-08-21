Launching today
Extract professional profiles from any website in one click. AI-powered Chrome extension that builds contact lists, exports to your CRM or ATS, and saves hours of manual data entry.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Adriaan, creator of ProfileSpider. After watching countless professionals spend hours manually copying profile data from LinkedIn, Twitter, and other platforms, I built ProfileSpider to solve this exact problem with AI. The Real Problem: Recruiters and sales teams waste hours weekly doing manual data entry - copying names, job titles, companies, and contact info across platforms. Existing tools either don't work reliably, charge per profile, or compromise your privacy by storing data on their servers. Our Solution: ProfileSpider uses AI to extract complete professional profiles from any website in one click. What used to take 5 minutes per profile now takes 5 seconds. Key Technical Benefits: ✅ Extracts names, titles, companies, locations, emails, phone numbers, and social links ✅ Works on LinkedIn, Twitter, GitHub, Facebook, and every other site that contains profile information ✅ All data stored locally in your browser and never on external servers ✅ One credit per page (not per profile), so extracting 200 profiles costs the same as extracting 1 ✅ Export CSV, JSON, Excel formats with customizable columns Pricing Model: We offer 20 free credits to start (each credit = 1 page extraction), then transparent subscription plans starting at $12/month for 200 credits. We also offer topup credits that never expire. 🎉 Exclusive Product Hunt Launch Offer: Get 30% off any paid plan for LIFE or credit topup with code PH30 - valid for the next 14 days only! Thanks for checking us out! Questions welcome! 🚀
Cruise Chen

Ngl, the local data storage is genius—no more worrying about where my info goes. Making copy-paste extinct, fr. Nice work Adriaan!

Adriaan
Maker
@cruise_chen Thanks, for the kind words. Happy you like the privacy features!
Jason

Congratulations on the launch! ProfileSpider looks like a real game-changer for building contact lists quickly. I love how it cuts down on manual data entry. btw Do you have plans to support bulk profile exports soon?

Adriaan
Maker

@jason123 Thanks for asking! You can bulk export all your lists or individual lists. You can even select which columns should be exported. Hope that answers your question :)

Jason

@builderman Great, thank you！

