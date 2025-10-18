Launching today
Private Resume Builder
Build Your Resume in Private. No Account.
A simple, offline-first web app to create professional resumes quickly. No cloud storage, no signups, no tracking. Everything stays in your browser.
Free
Launch tags:Design Tools•Productivity•GitHub
Agnes AI
Ooh, a super simple resume builder is exactly what I need for those quick job apps—sometimes the fancy ones just overcomplicate things. Curious if you’re planning to add any templates!
Private Resume Builder
minimalist phone: creating folders
It looks like you can have a pretty minimalistic resume without so much effort. What is the pricing and what pro features are included (e.g. changing the colour or?)