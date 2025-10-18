Launching today
Private Resume Builder

A simple, offline-first web app to create professional resumes quickly. No cloud storage, no signups, no tracking. Everything stays in your browser.
Design ToolsProductivityGitHub
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Gurbax (Ashwini Gurbuxani)
Maker
📌
Hello, thanks for checking out my simple web app. Hope you find it useful!
Cruise Chen

Ooh, a super simple resume builder is exactly what I need for those quick job apps—sometimes the fancy ones just overcomplicate things. Curious if you’re planning to add any templates!

Gurbax (Ashwini Gurbuxani)
Maker
@cruise_chen thanks! Glad it fits your use case :) There are three templates at launch. Open to add more
Nika

It looks like you can have a pretty minimalistic resume without so much effort. What is the pricing and what pro features are included (e.g. changing the colour or?)

