Your coffee lab notebook meets taste diary meets social hangout. Log every brew variable, track experiments in journals, and watch your palate evolve in real-time. Follow fellow coffee nerds, steal brewing tricks, and geek out over what everyone's making. Unlike review sites (too commercial) or tracking apps (too mechanical), Postbrew treats coffee as creative practice. Think: Letterboxd for coffee. Independent & community-first. Just curious tasters nerding out intentionally.