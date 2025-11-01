Launching today
The social laboratory for coffee lovers
The social laboratory for coffee lovers
Your coffee lab notebook meets taste diary meets social hangout. Log every brew variable, track experiments in journals, and watch your palate evolve in real-time. Follow fellow coffee nerds, steal brewing tricks, and geek out over what everyone's making. Unlike review sites (too commercial) or tracking apps (too mechanical), Postbrew treats coffee as creative practice. Think: Letterboxd for coffee. Independent & community-first. Just curious tasters nerding out intentionally.
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m Avi, the founder of Postbrew, the social laboratory for coffee lovers.
As a home barista and data guy, I’ve always been fascinated by how small changes like a few grams, a few seconds, a different pour can completely transform a cup. Every brew feels like an experiment.
But here’s the thing: there’s never really been a good place to share that curiosity.
Cafés are great, but they’re mostly about consuming coffee, not exploring it. They’re not exactly built for coffee nerd talk. You can’t start dissecting the tasting notes while everyone else is on their laptops or just there for their daily caffeine hit.
Reddit has some great discussions too, but it’s fleeting. Posts disappear. The nuance gets buried. And honestly, it often feels like shouting your brew log into the void between memes, pour-overs, and espresso-machine arguments.
I wanted something different: a playground for coffee people. The world’s most curious coffee lab for experimenters.
A place where you can experiment, document, and actually connect over the craft itself anywhere and everywhere.
One morning, after juggling my tasting notes in Sheets, brew recipes in a notebook, and photos in my camera roll, I thought:
💡 What if there was a space that felt like a living coffee journal, a home for curiosity, not just content?
That’s how Postbrew started.
With Postbrew, you can:
🔬 Log brews and experiments without the spreadsheet chaos
🎨 See your flavor journey evolve over time
💬 Share insights and discoveries with other brewers
☕ Treat coffee as both a craft and a conversation
If you’ve ever wanted to go beyond “nice cup” and actually explore why it was, Postbrew is for you. (The social side is a massive workload, and it is still a WIP. I have basic social features built so far.)
Check it out: https://postbrew.xyz/
ahaha, my parents are always yapping which brew was better at the mornings! Gotta show them this app, congrats on the launch man