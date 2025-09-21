Launching today
Postage.to
Send physical letters worldwide from your browser
6 followers
Sending international letters is expensive, complicated, and time-consuming. Postage.to makes it as simple as sending an email - upload your document or write a letter, enter the recipient's address, and we handle the printing and delivery to 190+ countries.
Sending contracts overseas without a post office trip? That's genius—I always dread mailing stuff abroad for work. Does the tracking show when it's actually delivered, or just shipped?