Launching today
Postage.to

Postage.to

Send physical letters worldwide from your browser

6 followers

Visit website
Sending international letters is expensive, complicated, and time-consuming. Postage.to makes it as simple as sending an email - upload your document or write a letter, enter the recipient's address, and we handle the printing and delivery to 190+ countries.
Launching Today
Postage.to gallery image
Postage.to gallery image
Postage.to gallery image
Payment Required
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Yannis Karagiannidis
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I built Postage.to because sending international letters shouldn't require trips to the post office or dealing with complicated postal systems. The problem: Need to send a contract to a client in Japan? A letter to family in Europe? The traditional process is expensive, slow, and frustrating. The solution: Upload your document or write directly in our editor, add the recipient's address, and we handle the rest - printing, stamps, and delivery to 190+ countries. What makes it special: - Works in 190+ countries with reliable delivery - Secure (documents encrypted and deleted after printing) - Available in English, Spanish, and French - Fair pricing: $4.99 first page, $0.30 additional pages - Real-time tracking from payment to delivery Perfect for businesses sending contracts internationally, legal professionals, or anyone who needs to send physical mail without the hassle. Try it out and let me know what you think! Happy to answer any questions. 🚀
Cruise Chen

Sending contracts overseas without a post office trip? That's genius—I always dread mailing stuff abroad for work. Does the tracking show when it's actually delivered, or just shipped?