Portia enables your developers to build safe, reliable AI agents in industries where compliance comes first. Create human readable plans for your agents, store where the agent is in its execution and define guardrails for when the agent should pause execution to authorise with a person or run additional checks. We support connections to hundreds of other products through pre-configured remote MCP servers and tool libraries, and also seamlessly handles the authentication for you.
Portia AI
Hey PH!
From our days dabbling with AI internally at Stripe, we started seeing the opportunities and challenges that regulated industries like fintech would face with AI. While reasoning and autonomy are powerful capabilities, LLMs are still stochastic in nature. How do you protect high stakes customer experiences where health, money and a ton of regulatory oversight are at stake? How do you enforce permissions and hand over to a human predictably? How do you keep evidence of all this to pass your audits?
We came out of stealth with our Python SDK in March and today we’d love to share with the PH community the full feature set we built up since then:
🧠 Transparent reasoning – Build a multi-agent `Plan` declaratively or iterate on one with our planning agent.
📝 Stateful execution – Get full explainability and auditability with the `PlanRunState`.
📍Compliant and permissioned – Implement guardrails through an `ExecutionHook` and raise a clarification for human authorisation and input.
🧰 1000s of cloud and MCP tools – Load any official MCP server into the SDK including the latest remote ones, or bring your own.
🛡️ Flexible deployment – Securely deploy on your infrastructure or use our cloud for full observability into your end users, tool calls, agent memory and more.
Want to give our SDK a spin? Head on over to our Github repository and give us a star while you’re there 💫
If your business is interested in building on our SDK, why not schedule a call with us ☎️
Thank you so much for giving us a try. Leave us a comment with your honest opinion so we can grow and learn.
–Mounir and Emma
Well Extract
@mounir_portia Go Mounir!
Portia AI
@maxime_champoux1 merci chef!!!
Daytona
I'm super excited about this.
Portia AI
@ivanburazin thanks a mil for the kind words. We love @Daytona over here at Portia!
great to see a product focusing primarily on reliability and security.
while we adopt more AI agents into our daily workflow, this will play an important role.
congrats on the launch team!
Portia AI
@theanimeshs thank you so much for the kind words friend! let us know how you get on and shout on our Discord server if there's anything we can do to support you 🙏🏼