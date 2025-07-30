20 followers
Pond is an AI-native messaging app (iMessage, WhatsApp). Solopreneurs, executives, salespeople, real estate agents and others use Pond to read and send texts at lightning speed.
Pond
Hey Product Hunt!We’re excited to share Pond: a messaging client built for people whose messages (currently, WhatsApp and iMessage) are a central part of their lives.Why did we build this?
Messages are a critical point where new events, tasks, and ideas enter our life. But typical messaging apps aren’t built with this in mind: they don’t help us organize our life or understand what we need to do.We talked to people who text a lot for work, and found that managing messages is incredibly distracting. People had workarounds. Purposefully leaving things unread as a mental to-do list, asking people to email instead of text, or declining group chat invitations.Current messaging apps create messier minds. As more personal and business communication happens through texts, we'll need a better solution.
So we built Pond!
It’s a desktop messaging app that can read and send your iMessage and WhatsApp texts. But we redesigned the typical messaging client:👆 Automatic prioritization of your messages
🏷️ Tagging to filter out spam/automated messages, and to separate your business and personal messages📅 Built-in calendar that intelligently pops up exactly when you need it✍️ AI powered response drafting that uses your voice, so you never have to start from an empty message box again.And it does all of this while preserving privacy since messages are some of the most sensitive data we have. All features use on-device models, except auto-drafting. And you choose when exactly you use that.
Who is Pond for?- Founders, executives and other busy people - Ever gotten a bunch of texts while juggling a critical task? Then you know the anxiety of missing an important message or the constant context switching that kills your productivity. Pond helps you track what’s important.- Customer success & support teams - If you’re scrapping for each customers, you probably already have your customers on iMessage and WhatsApp. You can use Pond to 10x your support team.- And more: salespeople, recruiters, talent agents, real estate agents - If communication and texting are a central part of your job, then Pond is perfect for you. We can help you do better reading and responding in less time.And anyone else who wants to organize and use their messages more effectively!Really excited for you to check it out!- Aagam & Brian
@bew111 Aagam from Pond here! We're really excited to launch here because PH feels like the right community for Pond. Please feel free to email me at aagam@trypond.ai if you have any questions while using the product. Happy texting!
Dash
Have been using this for the past week, and I don't think I could go back to living without this.
Top tier product , top tier team, please don't sell out like superhuman 🥺🥺
