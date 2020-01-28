• 1 review

I think it's one of the most complete apps for keeping track of your trips, both past, current and future. Unlike most (or rather all) apps, it has a web version and can be embedded on the web. I would like it to have the possibility to only "list" places you want to put in your bucket list, not just "trips" and the possibility to add custom sites. On the other hand, there are trips I've made that I've done with GPS tracking, and at times it's like I lost the connection and the truth is that it's lazy to enter everything by hand, having the position of a GPS tracker in my bucket list.