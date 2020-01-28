One travel app for all your adventures. Join the 10+ million travelers who plan, track, and relive their trips with Polarsteps.
One travel app for all your adventures. Join the 10+ million travelers who plan, track, and relive their trips with Polarsteps.
Launched on September 25th, 2024
Launched on March 26th, 2015
Launched on March 25th, 2015
I've been using this app for a few years, I love to see everything on the map!
I think it's one of the most complete apps for keeping track of your trips, both past, current and future. Unlike most (or rather all) apps, it has a web version and can be embedded on the web. I would like it to have the possibility to only "list" places you want to put in your bucket list, not just "trips" and the possibility to add custom sites. On the other hand, there are trips I've made that I've done with GPS tracking, and at times it's like I lost the connection and the truth is that it's lazy to enter everything by hand, having the position of a GPS tracker in my bucket list.
N/a
minimalist phone: creating folders
How do you market this?
Ads
ASO
Influencers
Or is there any other special marketing activity that makes your app stand out?