Create professional PowerPoint presentations using the Plus AI API, and embed presentations in your apps and workflows. The Plus AI API generates native PPTX files and supports custom templates and advanced slide elements like charts and images.
Hey Product Hunt community, We're coming back to you with one of this community's top-requested features: the ability to create presentations using an API. Now you can embed Plus AI presentation generation into your existing apps and workflows. Request new presentations from Slack. Use Zapier triggers to make a new presentation when you update a CRM record. Make a briefing deck about startup in your industry. Best of all, if you are already using a custom presentation template with Plus AI - you can generate slides with your custom template in our API. Of course, the Plus AI API creates native PowerPoint slides, so it is 100% compatible with your existing files and workflows. Try it out today and let us know what you think!
