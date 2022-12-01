Planby

React.js based component for schedules and timelines

Planby is a component for a quick implementation of Schedules, Timelines, Electronic Program Guide, Calendar Planner, Music Events and many more ideas. It uses a custom virtual view which allows you to operate on a really big amount of data.

Build React Timeline today, fast and simple
Planby PRO is a React component for building complex timelines and schedules. Features include drag & drop (internal & external), timezones, multiple days, day ranges, vertical/horizontal views, fast virtual rendering, and easy 3rd-party integration.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We built Planby PRO because existing scheduling/timeline solutions for React were either too rigid, too heavy, or too limited for real-world use cases like TV guides, live events, or music schedules. What makes this launch unique? 🧩 External & internal drag and drop 🌍 Built-in timezone support 📆 Multi-day & range views ⚡️ Ultra-fast virtual rendering 🔌 Easy integration with any React UI library 🎯 Ready-to-use UI components + custom rendering support We’re most proud of how flexible and developer-friendly Planby PRO is. You can get up and running in under 5 minutes — and customize everything to fit your app design. We'd love your feedback, questions, or just a “Hi”! Thanks for checking it out 🙌

