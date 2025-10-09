Launching today
Professional-grade pitch analysis using just your iPhone

PitchLab is an AI powered ball flight tracking app the has competitive accuracy to radar based technology for 1/100th the price. Advanced pitch metrics has become a staple in modern baseball. Now, anybody can get access to their data using just their phone.
Our Inspiration: As a professional baseball pitcher, I spent the last 10 years training with expensive radar-based systems like Trackman and Rapsodo. These tools provide useful insights into pitch velocity, movement, and spin, but they cost upwards of $20,000 (not to mention the thousands in annual fees) and require bulky hardware. Using this data as immediate feedback while training changed my career and got me to the Major Leagues. I know how valuable this data is, which led me to democratize this information so that any pitcher, anywhere, with just an iPhone can have access to pro-level data. This is how PitchLab was born. What it does: PitchLab transforms an iPhone into a portable pitch tracking system that has competitive accuracy to radar based systems. By analyzing high resolution video in real time, PitchLab calculates: -Velocity -Induced vertical and horizontal break -Spin rate & Spin axis -Pitch location -Pitch Type What's next for PitchLab: Expanding to coaches’ dashboards, enabling facilities to manage entire teams and track player progress remotely. Extending our ML models for softball and hit tracking, turning PitchLab into a complete pitching + hitting analytics system. Ultimately, PitchLab’s mission is to make pro level analytics accessible to everyone. We started with baseball, but will expand to other sports in the future.
