One AI suite to replace all your design tools
Pikto AI Studio
Launching today
Most AI image tools solve just one problem. Pikto AI Studio streamlines your entire design workflow—generate, edit, and enhance images in one seamless platform. Create eye-catching, professional visuals with ease—no design skills needed.
Free Options
Launch Team
Hey Product Hunt community! The team at Pikto is excited to introduce Pikto AI Studio, our all-in-one AI suite that replaces multiple design subscriptions, saving you and your team a lot.
Why now?
Most AI image tools solve one specific problem. Pikto AI Studio consolidates the creative process, providing a simple way to generate, edit, and enhance images on a single platform. Get studio-level capabilities without requiring design expertise.
What is it?
AI Image Generator: Instantly generate on-brand visuals, so you never have to hunt for stock photos again.
AI Image Modifier: Fine-tune any visual to perfection. Add objects, change styles, or adjust aesthetics.
AI Image Upscaler: Convert low-resolution images into crisp, high-quality assets suitable for any medium.
AI Image Restorer: Breathe new life into old photos or restore damaged images automatically.
AI Background and Text Remover: Clean up your images by removing background or unwanted text.
Here’s an exclusive offer for our Product Hunt community!
If you sign up for Piktochart, we’ll double your AI credits so you can do even more with the latest Pikto AI Studio. Simply submit your registered email here and we’ll double your AI credits (120) one-off, which will be reflected in your account. This offer is valid for the first 100 sign-ups from Product Hunt until Aug 29, 2025.
Agnes AI
No way—finally, a single platform for all my design needs! I always juggle so many tools just to get one image right, so this could actually save me hours. How does it handle batch edits?
Piktochart
@cruise_chen We’re so glad to hear how Pikto AI Studio can be helpful for you! At the moment, batch edits aren’t available yet. However, for our AI image generator, you can generate up to 4 images at a time. I'll be sure to share your suggestion with our product team for future consideration!
Piktochart
🚀 Thrilled to see Pikto AI Studio live on Product Hunt today!
As the product marketing manager behind this launch, I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredible team to bring this vision to life. Building on the success of Piktochart AI, our goal with Pikto AI Studio is simple: make it even faster for anyone to turn ideas into engaging visuals.
What’s new? We’ve expanded beyond single-use cases to support your entire creative workflow in one platform — saving you hours of design time. Start with AI-generated templates, customize fonts, colors, and layouts to stay on-brand, and even generate images that perfectly match your style.
If you’re curious about how it works, drop your comments and questions!