Launching today
Picser
A native, powerful, elegant image viewer designed for macOS.
Picser is a powerful and elegant image viewer built exclusively for macOS. Developed with pure Swift/SwiftUI, it provides a seamless and native experience that fits perfectly into your workflow.
Launch tags:Productivity•User Experience•Apple
I originally bought a mac mini, but the image viewing function was not as convenient as on Windows, so I thought about getting into Apple's development ecosystem and trying it out.
As a back-end developer, I don't know anything about Swift/SwiftUI, but by mentoring AI, I was able to get this app live!