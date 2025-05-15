Subscribe
PhotoFuse

PhotoFuse

Launching today

Your personal AI photographer in your pocket

5.01 review

22 followers

AI Generative ArtAI Headshot GeneratorsAI Characters

Turn your selfies into AI characters and generate stunning realistic photos and professional headshots of yourself just in seconds.

Payment Required
Launch tags:
PhotographyArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Nick Dunas
Maker
📌

Hey PH Family! 👋

Super excited to introduce you to PhotoFuse—your personal AI photo studio in the cloud!

A year (and way too many late-night model-tuning sessions) ago I set out to answer one question:

Why does creating great AI portraits still feel like a guessing game?

After hundreds of hours tweaking prompts and wrangling checkpoints, the answer became clear—people don’t need more models, they need less friction. So I built PhotoFuse.

💡 What PhotoFuse does

Train a private AI “clone” of you in minutes, then create studio-quality photos—professional headshots, travel shots, cosplay, memes, you name it—in a couple of clicks. No prompt-crafting PhD required.

⭐ Key Features

  1. Guided Training

    Upload 10–20 selfies; an intuitive wizard walks you through lighting, angles & expressions for the best results.

  2. Visual Prompt Builder

    Pick backgrounds 🌅, styles 🎨, outfits 👗, accessories 🕶️, lighting 💡, even facial expressions—just toggle and go.

  3. 1-Click Templates

    Need a LinkedIn profile picture, a Pixar-style avatar, or wedding save-the-date? Grab a preset, hit Generate, done.

  4. Realtime Iteration

    See up to 4 variations in a few seconds, refine any selection, re-render instantly.

  5. Privacy by Default

    Your model lives in an isolated container—delete it any time, no data retained.

Supa Liu

Such a fun and useful tool! Instantly turning selfies into high-quality AI portraits and headshots makes personal branding and creativity so much easier. Quick, impressive, and super shareable.

