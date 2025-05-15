Turn your selfies into AI characters and generate stunning realistic photos and professional headshots of yourself just in seconds.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Photography•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Turn your selfies into AI characters and generate stunning realistic photos and professional headshots of yourself just in seconds.
Hey PH Family! 👋
Super excited to introduce you to PhotoFuse—your personal AI photo studio in the cloud!
A year (and way too many late-night model-tuning sessions) ago I set out to answer one question:
After hundreds of hours tweaking prompts and wrangling checkpoints, the answer became clear—people don’t need more models, they need less friction. So I built PhotoFuse.
💡 What PhotoFuse does
Train a private AI “clone” of you in minutes, then create studio-quality photos—professional headshots, travel shots, cosplay, memes, you name it—in a couple of clicks. No prompt-crafting PhD required.
⭐ Key Features
Guided Training
Upload 10–20 selfies; an intuitive wizard walks you through lighting, angles & expressions for the best results.
Visual Prompt Builder
Pick backgrounds 🌅, styles 🎨, outfits 👗, accessories 🕶️, lighting 💡, even facial expressions—just toggle and go.
1-Click Templates
Need a LinkedIn profile picture, a Pixar-style avatar, or wedding save-the-date? Grab a preset, hit Generate, done.
Realtime Iteration
See up to 4 variations in a few seconds, refine any selection, re-render instantly.
Privacy by Default
Your model lives in an isolated container—delete it any time, no data retained.
Such a fun and useful tool! Instantly turning selfies into high-quality AI portraits and headshots makes personal branding and creativity so much easier. Quick, impressive, and super shareable.