Phion.dev
Launching today
Build in Cursor like in Lovable - auto start, save & deploy
Just craft in Cursor. We handle versioning, publishing, cursor rules, and everything else. Focus on creating, not configuring.
👋 Hey everyone! Maker here.
I’ve always been a huge fan of Cursor and AI coding agents — they feel like magic when they work. But I’m not a “real” dev in the ApeCoder sense. Every time I wanted to start something new, I’d get stuck on the same stuff:
• setting up the project
• figuring out the right commands
• deploying it somewhere
• debugging when it breaks (and I had no idea why)
So I decided to build something for people like me — Phion is a zero-setup environment that runs on top of Cursor and makes the whole AI coding experience feel seamless and native.
No bash, no git, no config hell. Just open Phion and start building.
Would love your feedback — and if you’re also vibecoding your way through life, I hope this makes the journey a little smoother 💜