Launching today
Petra
Open standard for scalable formal software verification
12 followers
Open standard for scalable formal software verification
12 followers
Petra is the world's first open standard for scalable (object-oriented) formal software verification and professional developer tools for the standard.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Developer Tools•Tech
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Petra
Have you ever wanted to take a look at code and gain confidence that it's actually doing what was intended? Most programming systems are far detached from the everyday language used in organizations and businesses, and these systems do not capture and formally verify critical logic (state transitions) that they rely on. To solve this we are launching a new programming paradigm called Petra which is compatible with all major programming languages.
Petra is the future of programming. Understandable code with no errors. Petra is a simple way to structure programs written in mainstream programming languages such as Java, Python etc, that allows programs of any size to be mathematical proven so that the program can only behave as expected in all scenarios. Petra comes with an automated verifier which mathematically checks code for errors. Petra is automatically formally verified, easy to read, easy to validate, and compatible with backend technologies such as Java, C++, Rust, Python and Object-oriented programming (OOP) in general.
Petra has a long term vision, currently its useful for developing large-scale stateful OOP software systems that has applications in critical business decision workflows, orchestration, suitable for cybersecurity, banking, finance, healthcare and many more. Future versions will expand in to GPU and Quantum computing. Help us to achieve our mission of error free code by backing our Kickstarter today!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/petracode/petra-a-new-way-to-code-reliably