120 proven tactics driven by psychology, presented in a bite-size format for quick reference and brainstorming. Includes step-by-step guides to apply with your team. Use psychology to increase motivation and grow your business.
@toxboe @bramk Hey Bram and Anders, could you let us know if this is a tech product? Is there an app tied to it?
@rohanrecommends Great question!
It’s a physical card deck.
We do include a small digital kit (PDF quick-reference + Miro/FigJam templates) and step-by-step guides to run sessions with your team.
It's used by 20k+ digital product builders world wide.
Why cards: they’re fast to use in reviews/workshops and reduce screen/context switching.
If a lightweight companion would help, what would you want first (searchable library, prioritization, team notes)?
This card deck makes product psychology practical. 120 bite-size tactics and step-by-step guides feel perfect for workshops, audits, and ideation. Congrats on the 4th gen launch @toxboe, excited to try it with my team.
Hello Product Hunt community!
We’re excited to release the fourth-generation Persuasive Patterns card decks:
Conversions & Decisions and
Habits & Engagement.
Our aim is to turn product psychology into practical tools teams can use every day. Built over multiple iterations with research, testing, and client work, they’ve helped our team and clients decide faster with clearer rationale.
Across the two decks you’ll find bite-size tactics in a quick-reference format, persuasive recipes (patterns that work well together), plus step-by-step workshop exercises for applying them with your team. The sets map to three moments in the product journey:
helping people sign up or purchase,
helping first-time users experience value, and
sustaining ongoing engagement.
The goal is to help you design with purpose and intent, move users toward taking action, and use psychology to increase motivation.
Content and design was done by Anders Toxboe under design supervision of Amir Gavriel-Hazan and feedback from hundreds of teams testing the cards in workshops. Illustrations are by artist Annesofie Sandal.
We’d value your feedback on effectiveness, ease of use, and what you’d like to see next.
To celebrate the launch of these two card decks, we are offering a limited-time discount to everybody that signs up from Product Hunt - an additional %15 off any already discounted prices - use the code "happyhunting".
Please share your thoughts and check out more details: Learn more about the new Persuasive Patterns decks
Thank you for your support and for helping us refine these tools.