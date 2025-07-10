Permut
Launching today
AI Agents for customer listening and feedback collection
54 followers
Permut is the complete platform to build AI agents that engage customers, collect feedback, and drive growth — across WhatsApp, SMS, Web and more. Boost retention, prevent poor experiences, and unlock real-time insights at scale.
BestPage.ai
Love how Permut makes it super easy to gather real-time feedback from customers on WhatsApp and SMS—huge kudos to the team for such a handy solution (seriously, gamechanger!).
LeapAhead
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai nice launch
Very interesting approach on user feedback, from qualitative input to quantitative insights. Great team working on it too. Good luck!