PeekNote
Lightweight always-on-top notes for devs & multitaskers
151 followers
PeekNote is a lightweight, always-on-top macOS app for copying, pasting, and organizing text. Perfect for developers and multitaskers—keep code snippets, notes, and tasks instantly accessible with color-coded tabs and blocks.
PeekNote 2.0
Launching today
PeekNote has been reimagined with unlimited tabs, advanced text blocks, a redesigned UI, smoother interactions, and more reliable saving. It’s no longer just a note-taker — it’s a productivity powerhouse for developers and creators.
PeekNote
Great idea. It's a huge pain to manage copy and pastes :)