PeekNote

Lightweight always-on-top notes for devs & multitaskers

151 followers

PeekNote is a lightweight, always-on-top macOS app for copying, pasting, and organizing text. Perfect for developers and multitaskers—keep code snippets, notes, and tasks instantly accessible with color-coded tabs and blocks.
PeekNote 2.0

Launching today
PeekNote has been reimagined with unlimited tabs, advanced text blocks, a redesigned UI, smoother interactions, and more reliable saving. It’s no longer just a note-taker — it’s a productivity powerhouse for developers and creators.
Free Options
MacProductivityDeveloper Tools
Maxym Babenko
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunt community! Thrilled to be relaunching today with what is essentially a brand new app. When we launched the first version of PeekNote, the feedback was incredible. You loved the concept of a floating, always-available note-taking window for Mac. But you also told us what you really needed: more power, more flexibility, and deeper integration into your workflow. So, we went back to the drawing board. PeekNote 2.0 isn't just an update; it's a full rewrite and reimagining. Here’s what that means: ➡️ SwiftUI Rewrite: For a faster, smoother, and more native Mac experience. ➡️ Refreshed UI: smoother tab navigation, cleaner design, improved “copy” banner ➡️ Better editing: no more cursor jumps, autosizing text editor, seamless edits ➡️ Data persistence: notes and tabs are always saved and restored reliably ➡️ Bug fixes and performance improvements We built this for developers, writers, designers, and anyone who lives in their workflow and needs a frictionless way to keep notes, code snippets, and tasks at their fingertips. We'd love for you to check out and let us know what you think. I'm here all day to answer any questions!
Ivan Palii

Great idea. It's a huge pain to manage copy and pastes :)