Palify is the first creator-first professional network where you earn from posts, upvotes, referrals, and engagement. Convert Palify Points into real cash, unlock badges, leaderboards & mystery boxes — network, grow, and monetize your influence.
Why post for free when you can post, earn & grow
Palify 2.0 is a space for creators to share work, grow together, and earn from their craft. Show what you do, build your voice, and connect with people who value it. Whether you design, code, or write, Palify helps you turn passion into progress and income.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We built Palify because professionals & creators deserve more than likes. On Palify, every action pays — posts, upvotes, invites, even comments.
We’d love your feedback:
What would motivate you most to switch to a network that pays?
Early adopters today join as founding influencers with a 3-year revenue share guarantee.
Excited to hear your thoughts!
❤️ Team Palify
Congrats on the launch! Palify 2.0 looks amazing—helping creators share their work, grow their voice, and earn from their craft is really empowering.
@hemantha_vijay1 Thank you Hemantha! 💛 That’s exactly our vision—empowering creators of all sizes to grow, collaborate, and earn from their craft.
AppStruct
Huge congratulations on the launch of Palify. Best of luck!!
@abbas143official Thank you.
So basically, it's a platform where someone orders a post from a big creator, right?
@busmark_w_nika Not exactly 🙂
Palify isn’t just a marketplace for buying posts from big creators.
It’s a creator economy network designed especially for micro-creators (the 99% of creators who don’t yet have millions of followers). Instead of just “ordering” posts, Palify helps creators:
-Earn through multiple content formats (posts, threads, shorts, Q&As, etc.) where earnings are based on views, engagement, and community support.
-Collaborate & network with other creators and professionals—whether you’re looking for co-creators, mentors, or even brands.
-Grow by reaching new audiences in a platform that values quality engagement over follower count.
So while big creators can also be part of Palify, the real focus is to give smaller creators a fair chance to monetize and shine—without waiting for brand deals or having huge follower numbers.
Think of it as a platform for creators and all 99% micro and nano influencers, where your content, not just your clout, drives growth and earnings.