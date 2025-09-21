Launching today
Overcut
Automate your SDLC with Agentic workflows
Automate your SDLC with Agentic workflows
Overcut brings autonomous AI agents into your engineering workflows - coordinating across Jira, GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. From PR reviews to ticket triage to spec generation.
Overcut
Hey Product Hunt 👋,
I’m Yuval, creator of Overcut. Thrilled (and a little nervous) to finally share what we’ve been building.
Overcut is the only AI that fully lives inside GitHub, Jira, and other git providers as your 24/7 virtual dev team.
Why we built it
The first wave of AI tools focused on helping individual developers - copilots in IDEs, assistants for single tasks. Powerful, yes, but limited. They don’t scale to teams, and they don’t connect to the real workflows where software actually ships.
We believe the next generation of AI isn’t about another coding sidekick - it’s about autonomous automation across the SDLC. AI agents that live inside your repos and tickets, coordinate like teammates, and free humans to focus on creativity and innovation.
What makes Overcut different
🧩 Agentic Workflows you control - Think of it like CI/CD pipelines or n8n flows, but for your SDLC. You define the steps, rules, and triggers. No mystery box.
💬 Native conversations - mention @overcut directly in GitHub PRs or Jira tickets. It will reply, take context, and act.
⚡ 24/7 virtual team - Agents automate reviews, docs, bug fixes, and even clearing tasks from the backlog and creating PRs around the clock, while you stay in the loop.
🔗 Integrations that matter - Overcut lives in your current tools - GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jira, Azure DevOps. No extra tools or platforms.
What we believe
Control matters. You should shape automation to your org - not bend to someone else’s “magic.”
Native matters. If it doesn’t live in your Git/ticket flow, it just adds friction.
Humans stay in the loop. Automation replaces repetitive work, not creativity.
🎁 For the PH community:
We’d love your feedback - what workflows would save your team the most pain? Drop ideas, and let’s jam. We will be happy to pubhish it on our playbook gallery.
Huge thanks to our early design partners, testers, and friends who pushed us to raise the bar 🏁 ❤️.
Looks amazing.
I can't wait to try it!
@tal_shemesh1 Thanks, I'm sure you'll love it, and would love to hear your feedback.