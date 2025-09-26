Launching today
Orlo
Find your flow. Your AI Rhythm Ally is here.
12 followers
Find your flow. Your AI Rhythm Ally is here.
12 followers
Orlo transforms chaotic days into flow. Its AI learns your unique rhythm including daily routines, energy patterns, and goals. It turns notes into actions, fills spare moments with perfect tasks, and helps you reflect each evening for clarity and purpose.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Task Management•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Merge{d}AI — AI that sticks to your design rules
AI that sticks to your design rules
Promoted
Orlo
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Jumi, and I'm so excited to introduce you to my passion project, Orlo.
I used to be a product manager and a co-working space co-founder. My brain felt like it had dozens of tabs open at all times, constantly switching between product strategy, managing operations, and chasing my own personal goals.
I had too many things I wanted to do, and they were all fighting for attention. It often left me feeling like I was busy all day but just spinning my wheels.
I tried all the famous productivity methods—GTD, Bullet Journaling... you name it. But I found myself spending more energy organizing my tasks than actually doing them, which just made me more anxious. That feeling of being overwhelmed by my own thoughts is why I created Orlo.
Orlo isn't just another to-do list app designed to be filled up. It's your AI Rhythm Ally, designed for people like us who want to cut through the chaos, find their focus, and regain momentum.
Imagine this:
When your mind is a mess, you can just brain-dump everything into Orlo. The AI automatically turns your notes into clear, actionable tasks, capturing every fleeting thought so you don't have to worry about forgetting anything.
When you don't know where to start, the AI intelligently breaks down big projects for you, showing you the clear first step so you can finally get going.
When planning your day, Orlo acts like a thoughtful guide. It balances your different roles and goals to create a schedule that feels achievable and inspiring, not suffocating.
At the end of the day, you can clearly see what you've accomplished, helping you sign off with a real sense of achievement and recharge for tomorrow.
I've spent the last eight months pouring my heart into developing Orlo, making sure it's more than just a tool. It's a companion that helps you navigate the chaos to find your calm and flow.
Today, I've got something special for the Product Hunt community: 500 free 3-month Pro codes!
Come try it for free at orlo.cc and feel the joy of getting your rhythm back.
If you've ever felt stuck by your own thoughts, I hope Orlo can help you find your way forward. Please support us with an upvote, share your thoughts in the comments, or tell me: what's the one thing that gets you 'stuck' the most?
Thank you all for your support. Let's make our days better, together ❤️
Agnes AI
I always end up with a million random ideas in my notes app, so having Orlo’s AI turn my brain-dumps into actionable tasks is honestly genius. Curious—does it help prioritize too?