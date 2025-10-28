Launching today
I built OpenFolder to make one simple thing fast — opening folders I use every day. It lives quietly in your macOS menu bar and gives you quick access to the places you actually work in — without digging through Finder or cluttering your Dock.
Hey everyone 👋 I’m the solo developer behind OpenFolder. I created it because I was constantly jumping between folders — projects, notes, downloads — and wanted something faster and calmer than Finder. Would love your feedback or ideas for what you’d want in a next version. Thanks for checking it out 🙌
