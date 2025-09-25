Launching today
Open Source AI Chrome Extension

Chrome extension allow the user to communicate with the AI

🤖 Key Features: AI Chat - Talk to Google Gemini AI on any website Screenshot Analysis - Capture and analyze any part of a webpage Compare Mode - Compare responses from multiple AI models at once Define Prompt Template - Define your own prompt template
I built this app because I was frustrated by other apps charging $20 per month for similar features. My Cursor subscription also costs about $20 per month, but with it, I feel I can create a new app with the same functionality every month—each time with a different twist. Why pay so much for something I can build myself?** 99% of the code in this project was written by Cursor. I was mainly responsible for review and direction. I am unable to support OpenAI because I live in Beijing and only have credit cards issued in mainland China, which OpenAI does not accept for subscription payments. If you're interested, you can add support for OpenAI yourself—I've already implemented part of the code, but it's currently commented out.
Dongnan

Just tested this during my morning research chaos—lowkey blew my mind. No more tab-hopping to chat with AI or compare models.

