OneNode
Launching today
Simplest Backend for AI Coding - Open Source
44 followers
OneNode is the simplest backend for AI coding. The backend development doesn't have to be complicated anymore.
44 followers
OneNode is the simplest backend for AI coding. The backend development doesn't have to be complicated anymore.
OneNode
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! We're launching OneNode today!
Backend development is complicated. Today, we want to change that.
The Simplest Backend for You
You don't even have to learn anything to use OneNode. Just download our documentation from docs.onenode.ai and import it into your AI code editor. Start video coding immediately.
Why We Built This
Backend setup is repetitive and can be automated. We noticed that and decided to create a backend-as-a-service that you don't have to set up at all.
For Everyone
From technical people to non-technical people, OneNode is here for you. OneNode is a highly capable and simple backend that powers your app.
💥 Just Start Building
One backend. Infinite possibilities.
What will you build when backend complexity is out of your way?
50+ Contract Templates by Clientjoy