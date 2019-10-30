Your mission control for software projects and software engineering agents. Keep momentum on any device with sandboxed dev environments in our cloud or your VPC.
Your personal team of software engineering agents, sandboxed in ephemeral environments with editing via embedded VS Code and support for desktop IDEs. Collaborate on any device from phone to tablet or laptop.
Hey PH! Lou from Ona 👋
Ona (formerly Gitpod) was started over 5 years ago to bring one-click development environments that beam developers into a ready-to-code environment. Now, as Ona we use that same foundation to bring about the future of developer tools that goes ‘beyond your ide’.
We call Ona ‘mission control’ as it’s like having a personal team of software engineering agents running in their own isolated development environments. You get to fire off as many tasks as you need in parallel and easily switch between them.
What makes Ona work:
- Sandboxing: Each agent gets its own throwaway, fully configured environment
- Parallel: Fire off multiple agents in parallel and in the background
- Handoff: Jump into VS Code browser to review or open your desktop IDE
- Mobile: Launch work from your phone and finish on desktop
Last week, Ona co-authored 60% of our own PRs and contributed 72% of lines of code. Ona is usable not just on the weekends, but also at work. Ona is deployed in the Fortune 500 with support for private LLMs, all deployed in your VPC.
You can try Ona for free at ona.com.
You’ll also get $100 in credits if you upgrade to Core tier in September.
Would love to hear what you think of what we've built!
I really like the idea of having a sandboxed coding agent team. It feels like carrying an entire development squad in your pocket, ready to collaborate and test safely without worrying about breaking anything.