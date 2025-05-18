Ollama v0.7 introduces a new engine for first-class multimodal AI, starting with vision models like Llama 4 & Gemma 3. Offers improved reliability, accuracy, and memory management for running LLMs locally.
This is the 2nd launch from Ollama v0.7. View more
Ollama Desktop App
Launching today
The easiest way to chat with local AI
Ollama's new official desktop app for macOS and Windows makes it easy to run open-source models locally. Chat with LLMs, use multimodal models with images, or reason about files, all from a simple, private interface.
Great product. Have been using this for a while. Now with this update its even better. We have also lauched FilesMagicAI Ai file organizer for mac do check it out and give us feedback.
Congrats to your team.
Hi everyone!
When Ollama walks out of your command line and starts interacting with you as a native desktop app, don't be surprised :)
This new app dramatically lowers the barrier to running top open-source models locally. You can now chat with LLMs, or drag and drop files and images to interact with multimodal models, all from a simple desktop interface. And most importantly, it's Ollama, which is one of the most trusted and liked products for users who care about privacy and data security.
Bringing the Ollama experience to people who aren't as comfortable with the command line will undoubtedly accelerate the adoption of on-device AI.
CNVS
That's a significant update! Thank you for your product, really like it 🙌
Will the UI be open source as well, so we can adjust/modify the way it works?