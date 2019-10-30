Oh Dear!

Complete website monitoring: from multiple locations, broken links & mixed content detection & advanced ssl certificate reporting.
Hi there! We’re Freek & Mattias, co-founders of Oh Dear. 👋 Eight years ago, we set out to build what we believe is the best all-in-one website monitoring service. Today, we’re expanding our scope with powerful new features: TCP service checks and server monitoring via PING. We tackled one of the hardest problems first - comprehensive website monitoring. That includes a crawler to detect broken links, SEO and accessibility checks powered by Lighthouse, scheduled task monitoring, and of course, advanced HTTPS uptime tracking and TLS certificate validation. Now, we’re going even deeper. You can directly monitor your core services like MySQL, Redis, RabbitMQ, PostgreSQL, SSH, and more with our new TCP checks. And for the fundamentals, monitor servers or network IPs via ICMP ping. You’ll get alerts the moment something’s down - or when latency or packet loss crosses your set thresholds. With this release, we’ve got almost the entire OSI model covered in terms of “outside-in” monitoring: from low-level server connectivity to your full application stack, we’ll notify the right people at the right time, as soon as trouble hits. Try it out - it takes less than 30 seconds to sign up (or 10 if you’re a keyboard ninja). No credit card needed. No strings. No awkward sales calls. Just your email and you’re in. If our product doesn’t impress you, that’s on us. We’d love to hear what you think - feedback of all kinds is welcome (yes, even the brutally honest stuff). Drop us a comment!