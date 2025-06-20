Odyssey
Launching today
Keep track of where you've been, automatically & privately
Odyssey builds daily scratch maps of where you've been using your iPhone's location, and lets you check-in to places with additional details. Everything is private and stored on your iPhone. Remember where you've been, without anybody up in your business.
Odyssey
Hey Product Hunt!
I'm really excited to share with you something I've wanted to build for a long long time.
Your iPhone knows exactly where you are, all the time. But most location and mapping apps use that to track you, sell your data, or push social sharing. They’re built for discovery and navigation, not memory, and adding your own context (like your photos, or ratings and notes about a place) often means broadcasting it.
I built Odyssey to do the opposite.
It’s focused, automatic, and private; built to help you remember where you’ve been, not share it.
How it works
🗺️ Logs your location in the background and builds daily maps.
📍 Lets you check-in with people, notes, ratings, photos.
🔍 Search just your check-ins and history.
🫥 No social features. No accidental sharing.
🔒 Private by design. Everything stays on your iPhone.
What's next
Importing data from other apps. Taking requests in the comments!
Partially, it reminds me https://humbo.com/ Would like to pair it so that each time I visit any country, it would send a signal to Humbo and "colour" the country on the globe.