Odyssey
Launching today
AI video you can both watch and interact with in real-time•0 reviews•
37 followers
Odyssey is a new AI lab launching a research preview of real-time interactive video. Powered by a world model, it generates explorable video experiences you can influence.
Hi everyone!
This is wild...🤯Odyssey just launched a research preview of interactive video, and it's a glimpse into a completely new kind of real-time, AI-generated experience. The core is a world model generating new video frames in about 40 milliseconds, reacting to your input.
Instead of relying on traditional game engines, this AI generates explorable worlds on the fly. You can use keyboard controls to move around, and the scene adapts almost instantly. Odyssey is refreshingly open about this being an early, "glitchy dream" right now, yet the ambition is huge: the goal is an "early version of the Holodeck" and eventually a full world simulator.
You can try the free research preview here. It's a truly immersive experience that gives you the feeling of stepping into a very unique, AI-generated world.
minimalist phone: creating folders
Their website is brilliant! :D
It reminds me of The Simpsons Treehouse Horror series with Ultrahouse 3,000. :D
Real-time, explorable video powered by a world model feels like a leap toward truly interactive storytelling and simulation.