This is the 2nd launch from Odyssey. View more

Odyssey-2 Launching today Instant, interactive video model that brings video to life Visit

Odyssey-2 is a breakthrough interactive video model. It streams AI video instantly (at 20 FPS) that you can interact with in real-time. Using text prompts, you can guide the video as it plays, turning it from a fixed clip into a live, emergent experience.