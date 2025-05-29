Odyssey

Odyssey

AI video you can both watch and interact with in real-time

Odyssey is a new AI lab launching a research preview of real-time interactive video. Powered by a world model, it generates explorable video experiences you can influence.
Odyssey-2

Launching today
Instant, interactive video model that brings video to life
Odyssey-2 is a breakthrough interactive video model. It streams AI video instantly (at 20 FPS) that you can interact with in real-time. Using text prompts, you can guide the video as it plays, turning it from a fixed clip into a live, emergent experience.
Free
Artificial IntelligenceVideo Art
Zac Zuo
Hunter
Hi everyone! Odyssey was already impressive, but Odyssey-2 is something else. This is an instant, interactive AI video stream. It's not just "generating clips" anymore. You type, and the video responds in real-time, streaming at 20 FPS. You can continuously change the narrative, creating these infinite, branching world-lines. It reminds me of the radio stations in Fallout—an ambient, generative world that just keeps going, and you're just tuning in. It's an amazing step toward blurring the line between imagination and reality.
Sanskar Yadav

Amazing work on this launch! Very impressed with what you've built. Best of luck!