Odyssey
AI video you can both watch and interact with in real-time
287 followers
AI video you can both watch and interact with in real-time
287 followers
Odyssey is a new AI lab launching a research preview of real-time interactive video. Powered by a world model, it generates explorable video experiences you can influence.
This is the 2nd launch from Odyssey. View more
Instant, interactive video model that brings video to life
Odyssey-2
Launching today
Odyssey-2 is a breakthrough interactive video model. It streams AI video instantly (at 20 FPS) that you can interact with in real-time. Using text prompts, you can guide the video as it plays, turning it from a fixed clip into a live, emergent experience.
Free
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•Video Art
Launch Team
Flowtica Scribe
Amazing work on this launch! Very impressed with what you've built. Best of luck!