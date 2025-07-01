Nothing Phone (3)
Launching today
Beyond lights, with the new Glyph Matrix
51 followers
The Nothing Phone (3) introduces a new design and the Glyph Matrix, an evolution of its signature lights into a useful display. It features an improved camera system and a more refined Nothing OS. Pre-orders open July 4.
Hi everyone,
Co-hunt with @sentry_co to share the Nothing Phone (3). The most iconic change for (3) is the new "Glyph Matrix."
Nothing Phone (3) has swapped the Glyph lights for a useful display on the back. The unique design sense is still there, but turning the lights into a screen provides so much more information value (and maybe it's more power-efficient too?).
I like this direction a lot more than the previous two generations. Maybe I'm just not a "bling-bling" kind of person :P. The new camera system also looks like a big step up.
What do you think of this new direction?
Can't help, but love that futuristic tech look <3
As a Nothing user, so happy to see Nothing launch Phone 3 here. Let's goo! 🚀