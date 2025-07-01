Nothing Phone (3)
Beyond lights, with the new Glyph Matrix
316 followers
The Nothing Phone (3) introduces a new design and the Glyph Matrix, an evolution of its signature lights into a useful display. It features an improved camera system and a more refined Nothing OS. Pre-orders open July 4.
Vibe-code your Nothing phone
Nothing Playground
Nothing Playground is an AI creator studio for personalizing your Nothing phone. Use simple prompts to build "Essential Apps" (mini-apps), create custom Glyph Toys, camera presets, and EQ profiles, then share them with the community.
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
This is a really interesting take on vibe creating—one that's built for specific hardware.
This goes beyond building generic apps. It's built to amplify Nothing's minimalist vibe and unique hardware. You can use prompts to create "Essential Apps" (widgets), and the community can also build and share custom Glyph Toys, Camera Presets, and EQ Profiles.
It makes owning a Nothing phone a much more personal and creative experience. It's also a smart way to pave the road for their future AI hardware.