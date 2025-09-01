Launching today
AI-powered transcription & summaries for any meeting

NoteWave by Blaze AI Solutions is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings in real time. Designed for businesses, it helps teams save time, stay aligned, and never miss what matters most in meetings.
ProductivitySaaSArtificial Intelligence
Ruben Badenhorst
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'm Ruben, co-founder of Blaze AI Solutions. We built NoteWave because we were tired of losing important details in meetings and wasting time on note-taking. Most tools only cover Zoom or Teams, but meetings happen everywhere, whether in person, on calls, or even from shared audio files. That's why NoteWave lets you record live, upload audio, or connect to online meetings, and then get accurate transcripts and AI-powered summaries instantly. What makes us proud is how versatile it is: whether it's a business workshop, a client call, or a quick team huddle, NoteWave captures everything so you can focus on the conversation, not the notes. We'd love your thoughts, feedback, and ideas to help make NoteWave even more useful! 🚀
