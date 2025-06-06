nocal
Launching today
A calendar that thinks like a workspace
nocal reimagines the calendar as a workspace for your mind—not a cluttered grid of time slots. It unifies note-taking, planning, and scheduling so your ideas and time finally work together.
nocal exists because legacy calendars weren’t built for how we actually work week to week. nocal is a minimalist calendar that treats every week like a fresh project board where your meetings, notes, and plans live side by side.
You can embed meeting notes, drop in to-dos, and link out to whatever you’re working on—all inside your weekly note. It’s built on Google Calendar, but feels more like a calm command center than a calendar app.
It’s fast, focused, and designed for people who run their week like a product. I think it’s a new category: a calendar that thinks like a workspace.