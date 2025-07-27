21 followers
Nitrode is an AI game engine that empowers devs to vibe code a playable 3D game in a matter of hours. Build the game you’ve always dreamed of but never got the chance to.
Hey there!I’m Richard, co-founder of Nitrode, where today we’re launching the first public version of our AI-powered game engine.✨ Why Nitrode?Building a polished game usually takes weeks. With Nitrode, you can prototype a 3D game in a day – even if you’ve never used a game engine before. To help bridge the gap between users and the tooling that's available, we're releasing a few major features with this launch.
Agentic Assistant 🤖 Got a vision for your game but no idea where to start? We gotchu. Just ask our Assistant to build your world piece by piece, from the world terrain to the player character. It knows your project’s structure and engine context so it can help step by step.
Canvas 🎨 Ever stare at a Unity hierarchy and think, “what am I even looking at?” Our Canvas view shows your entire project from a bird’s-eye perspective – see how all assets and components link together, then edit or add to your world in one intuitive interface. Think of it as Figma for Game Dev.
AI Asset Generation 🧩 Lastly, one HUGE bottleneck for game devs, no matter the experience level, is creating assets that fit the game you’re building. With Nitrode, you can generate 2D sprites or 3D meshes in a matter of minutes with a one sentence description.
🔮 Our Vision AI is going to redefine who gets to build games and how fast they can do it. Most engineers quit game dev early because of the friction and time cost. We built Nitrode to flatten that curve – any dev can bring ideas to life, faster.
Nitrode
