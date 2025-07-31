NinjaDoc Ai
The Document Q&A & Extraction API with Coordinate-Proof 📍🥷
6 followers
The Document Q&A & Extraction API with Coordinate-Proof 📍🥷
6 followers
Tired of unreliable document parsers and "black box" AI? Ninjadoc AI gives you structured data you can actually trust. 1️⃣ Ask: "What's the invoice number?" or "How many emails are there in the document?" to instantly define a field. 2️⃣ API Call: Use the schema you just built via our simple REST API. 3️⃣ Get Data + Proof: Receive structured JSON with exact coordinates. 📍 Finally, verifiable extraction for developers!
This is the 2nd launch from NinjaDoc Ai. View more
The document extraction API with coordinate-proof
NinjaDoc Ai
Launching today
Ninjadoc AI gives you structured data you can actually trust. Create schemas by asking your documents simple questions 💬 Our API returns JSON with the exact coordinates for every single piece of data. Get undeniable proof of where the information came from.
Free Options
Launch tags:API•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Be the first to comment