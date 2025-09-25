Launching today
Nexa SDK
Run, build & ship local AI in minutes
Run, build & ship local AI in minutes
Nexa SDK runs any model on any device, across any backend locally—text, vision, audio, speech, or image generation—on NPU, GPU, or CPU. It supports Qualcomm and Apple NPUs, GGUF, Apple MLX, and the latest SOTA models (Gemma3n, PaddleOCR).
Hello Product Hunters! 👋
I’m Alex, CEO and founder of NEXA AI, and I’m excited to share Nexa SDK: The easiest On-Device AI Toolkit for Developers to run AI models on CPU, GPU and NPU
At NEXA AI, we’ve always believed AI should be fast, private, and available anywhere — not locked to the cloud. But developers today face cloud latency, rising costs, and privacy concerns. That inspired us to build Nexa SDK, a developer-first toolkit for running multimodal AI fully on-device.
🚨 The Problem We're Solving
Developers today are stuck with a painful choice:
- Cloud APIs: Expensive, slow (200-500ms latency), and leak your sensitive data
- On-device solutions: Complex setup, limited hardware support, fragmented tooling
- Privacy concerns: Your users' data traveling to third-party servers
💡 How We Solve It
With Nexa SDK, you can:
- Run models like LLaMA, Qwen, Gemma, Parakeet, Stable Diffusion locally
- Get acceleration across CPU, GPU (CUDA, Metal, Vulkan), and NPU (Qualcomm, Apple, Intel)
- Build multimodal (text, vision, audio) apps in minutes
- Use an OpenAI-compatible API for seamless integration
- Choose from flexible formats: GGUF, MLX
📈 Our GitHub community has already grown to 4.9k+ stars, with developers building assistants, ASR/TTS pipelines, and vision-language tools. Now we’re opening it up to the wider Product Hunt community.
Best,
Alex
Greetings Product Hunters!
I’m Zack, CTO and co-founder of Nexa AI. I’m thrilled to share Nexa SDK — our on-device AI development toolkit designed for builders who want speed, privacy, and control.
🛠️ Our Technical Solution
- Unified runtime: CPU, GPU (CUDA, Metal, Vulkan), and NPU (Qualcomm, Apple, Intel)
- Multimodal support: text, vision, and audio (LLM, ASR, TTS, VLM)
- OpenAI-compatible API with JSON schema function calling & streaming
- Flexible model formats: GGUF, MLX, .nexa
- 5k+ GitHub stars and growing developer adoption
📌 What’s Next on Our Roadmap
1. Day-0 model support - Latest multimodal models available immediately
2. Expanded backend support - AMD NPU, Intel NPU multimodality, and more
3. Mobile compatibility - Native iOS and Android SDKs
We’ll be online all day — looking forward to your questions, feedback, and ideas!
👉 Try it now at https://github.com/NexaAI/nexa-sdk
Warm regards,
Zack
This is a truly a breakthrough local AI toolkit. Unlike Ollama, NexaSDK literally runs any model (Audio, Vision, Text, Image Gen, and even computer vision models like OCR, Object Detection) and more. To add more, NexaSDK supports Qualcomm, Apple, and Intel NPUs, which is the future of on-device AI chipset.
I look forward to hearing everyone's feedback.