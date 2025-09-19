Launching today
Neutron
Proactive desktop AI that helps before you ask
17 followers
Proactive desktop AI that helps before you ask
17 followers
Neutron is your desktop AI assistant. It can see what’s on your screen, preemptively offer you help, write, summarize, or read from any app. Don't download another Chrome extension or browser, just use Neutron directly in your existing workflow.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity
Launch Team
Up to $100k FREE AWS credits — Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Promoted
Neutron
Hey all! I’m Jason, founder of Neutron.
I built this cause most AI apps feel trapped in a box. To get a little context, you have to sign in to ten different services—and even then, they still don’t really know what you’re doing right now. If you want their help, you have to remember to loop them in.
Neutron flips that model. It’s a desktop AI assistant that is your computer:
✨ Works everywhere – Chrome, Word, Slack, PDFs… Neutron overlays AI right on top of the apps you already use.
⚡ Preemptive help – Draft, analyze, search. Neutron guesses what you need next so a quick double-tap of “Tab” just does it.
🧩 Simple & seamless – No endless API sign-ins. No browser switch. Just one intelligent layer across your desktop.
We were inspired by Cursor’s magical “Tab to complete” flow—but realized no one has built that same fluid, predictive experience for the entire desktop. That’s what Neutron is: the preemptive AI layer that lives across all your tools, so you can think and build faster without changing your workflow.
Who’s it for? Founders, engineers, researchers, creators—anyone who uses a computer to think and build.
We’ve been using Neutron daily, for scraping websites, transcribing numbers out of PDFs, and even writing email replies.
Excited to share it with you all today 🙌
Agnes AI
Love the idea of Neutron just sitting on top of everything—no more jumping between apps to get AI help! Seriously, the double-tap “Tab” for instant actions is just so well done.