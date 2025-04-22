NeuralAgent started with a bold idea: the computer interface of the future will not be another chatbot, it will be an AI that lives on your desktop and uses it like you do. Since launch, thousands of people around the world have tried NeuralAgent and the response has been clear: people want action, not more chat.

Today we are introducing NeuralAgent Pro.

Pro unlocks a 10X higher limit on tasks, advanced workflows, the full LIVE Feed, and early access to the features we are building next. Free users will continue to have access to the core experience, but Pro is designed for professionals who want to take their experience to the next level.

This is more than a subscription. Pro is the next step in our journey to build the AI computer interface. By joining, you are fueling the evolution of Neural and helping shape how humans and computers work together in the decade ahead.