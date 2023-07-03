NeetoCal
NeetoCal receives high praise for its user-friendly interface and seamless integration with existing calendars, making scheduling straightforward and efficient. Users appreciate its comprehensive feature set, which rivals more expensive alternatives, while being offered for free with a nominal fee to remove branding. The support team is commended for their responsiveness and willingness to implement user-requested features quickly. NeetoCal's clear, language-rich UI and additional functionalities like webhooks and integration with NeetoForm enhance its appeal, positioning it as a strong alternative to competitors like Calendly.
Hi everyone,
Two years ago today, NeetoCal had its first Product Hunt launch— and that launch brought us our first 100 customers.
A lot has changed since then. Today, NeetoCal handles around 30,000 bookings a month and processes over USD 90k monthly. We’ve added more features, welcomed more customers, and received a lot more love from the community.
What has not changed is our pricing. We still believe that scheduling is a commodity software at this time, and it should be priced accordingly. All the features we added in the last two years are available in the FREE plan.
Here’s a quick look at what we’ve added to NeetoCal since that first launch.
Group booking
Run classes, workshops, or webinars? With group bookings, you can let multiple people book the same time slot. You set the limit, and once it’s full, the slot closes.
Perfect for coaching programs, training sessions, or info sessions.
Packages
Instead of asking clients to pay for each meeting separately, you can now sell packages — bundles of multiple sessions.
Ideal for fitness classes, therapy sessions, coaching programs, or music lessons where clients regularly book multiple sessions.
Meeting outcome
Not every meeting is just a “call.” Some need a follow-up, others might close a deal, and some might be a no-show. With Meeting Outcome, you can label meetings with results, so you always know what’s next.
It’s a simple way to stay organized, especially for sales, consulting, or support teams.
RefId
Ever joined a meeting and forgotten why it was booked? Happens to the best of us. With RefId, you can attach a short note to your scheduling link — maybe it’s a LinkedIn conversation or a ticket ID — so you’ll always know the context before hopping on a call.
Password protection
Not every scheduling link is meant for the public. With password protection, you can share private links only with specific people, ensuring sensitive meeting links stay protected.
Intro pages
If you offer multiple services or types of meetings, Intro Pages help you organize them.
Think of it as a landing page where you can showcase a curated list of your scheduling links with descriptions and custom titles. Useful when sharing availability with premium clients, internal teams, or for events.
And that’s not all.
We’ve made countless improvements to existing features, added more flexibility, and shipped new features regularly. Here’s the complete list of features NeetoCal offers.
Looking forward to your feedback and happy to answer any questions you might have. All features are free on NeetoCal — so if you haven’t tried it yet, now’s a great time to start. Give it a try and let us know what you think.
Congrats. So many features even in the free plan. Thanks
@sourabh_upreti thank you so much! Do let us know your feedback!
Omg, real-time availability is a gamechanger—no more email ping-pong to set up meetings! Super smart, fr. Makers def nailed the pain point here.
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks. Glad you liked it.