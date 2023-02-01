Nas.io
Nas.io is praised for its user-friendly platform that excels in community building, offering seamless integrations, monetization options, and insightful analytics. Users appreciate its ability to manage communities effectively, particularly through WhatsApp integration, which enhances engagement without requiring members to adapt to new platforms. While some users report glitches and customer support issues, the overall feedback is positive, highlighting its potential for scaling communities and driving revenue. The platform is especially valued by creators for its innovative features like Challenges, which foster member interaction and growth.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Nuseir, Founder & CEO of Nas.io and we’re back with our biggest update yet! :)
We just rebuilt the entire platform because of one big insight:
💡 Execution is no longer the hard part.
Thanks to AI, anyone can build a product, launch a course, or run a community in minutes.
The real challenge now? Knowing what to build.
Turning your idea into something that actually works.
So we brought it all together in one platform.
Nas.io now helps you go from idea → income in just 1 minute.
What is Nas.io?
Nas.io is an AI-first business platform where you share your idea and your AI Co-Founder helps you:
Refine it into a sellable product
Build it instantly (copy, images, landing page, etc.)
Launch with smart pricing, built-in ads and email automation
What can you build?
Courses & guides
Challenges & templates
Memberships & communities
1:1 sessions & events
Digital products powered by AI
What’s new?
AI Co-founder: an AI agent to brainstorm ideas and build digital products with you
Smart Pricing: your AI cofounder shares earning potential and pricing suggestions
Magic Ads: integrates with Meta Business Suite to launch and run ads directly from Nas.io — find your first customer without leaving the platform
Magic Reach: a fully integrated email platform that helps you upsell and convert leads
Built-in CRM, analytics, and payments (no extra tools needed)
We’ve seen creators on Nas.io launch communities and digital businesses from scratch — fast. But now, we’ve made it even simpler: With AI, execution takes minutes, so all you need is the right idea. Nas.io helps you with both.
Thanks so much Product Hunt 🙏
Excited to build this next chapter with you. Big love to our team for making it happen 💙
Hello Product Hunt!
Alex here, COO of Nas.io
We’re so excited to be introducing the latest version of Nas.io!
We've been on a 3-year journey to help creators and entrepreneurs make a living on the internet. After speaking to thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs, we asked them this simple question: What is holding you back?
They said it's really hard to build and launch a product and find customers without a team.
AI Cofounder tackles this problem.
It doesn't just give you ideas.
It is an AI Agent that:
- Finds your ideal customers
- Builds a complete digital product
- Creates ready-to-run ads
- Generates your first leads
I tested it with: "Build me a 7-day challenge to help people turn their LinkedIn audience into customers"
In under 5 minutes, it gave me:
Complete digital product
3 Facebook/Instagram ads
A Pricing strategy, and
A Full launch plan
Not templates. Not suggestions. Real products ready to sell.
Building this product made us realise. The future doesn't belong to the people with money and large teams. It belongs to the people with ideas.
We hope you'll check it out, and get in touch if this sounds like a solution for you!