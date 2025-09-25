Launching today
Nansen AI

Nansen AI

A Crypto Research Team In Your Pocket, 24/7

12 followers

Visit website
Nansen AI is the first truly agentic investing app - a research team in your pocket, 24/7. Powered by 500M+ labeled addresses, get the full picture of onchain in the palm of your hands.
Nansen AI gallery image
Nansen AI gallery image
Nansen AI gallery image
Nansen AI gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
InvestingCryptoArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Alex Svanevik
Maker
📌
This is our first mobile app for Nansen. You can track all your onchain holdings in one place, and ask an AI agent anything about crypto. It's a revolutionary product in that the AI agent has access to tens of billions (!) of transactions in real-time across 20+ blockchains. Nansen AI ships with 500M+ proprietary labeled addresses to give you unique alpha.
Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted