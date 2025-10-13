Launching today
nanochat

nanochat

The best ChatGPT that $100 can buy

2 followers

Visit website
nanochat is a full-stack implementation of an LLM like ChatGPT in a single, clean, minimal, hackable, dependency-lite codebase. Run tokenization, pretraining, finetuning, evaluation, inference, and web UI on a single 8XH100 node.
nanochat gallery image
nanochat gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Chris Messina
Hunter
📌

nanochat is Andrej Karpathy's capstone project for LLM101n by Eureka Labs.

It's a full-stack LLM implementation in ~1000 lines of clean, hackable code (Python, Rust, HTML, Shell).

You can run the entire pipeline—tokenization, pretraining, finetuning, evaluation, inference, and web UI—on a single 8XH100 node for under $1000.

It achieves competitive performance (~4e19 FLOPs, $100 tier model) without massive frameworks.

Its purpose is to make LLMs accessible and understandable for developers who want to learn by doing!

Agentic Data & AI Workflows by Ascend.io
Agentic Data & AI Workflows by Ascend.io
👋 Meet Otto, your AI teammate — he makes data delightful ✨
Promoted