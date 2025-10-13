Launching today
nanochat is a full-stack implementation of an LLM like ChatGPT in a single, clean, minimal, hackable, dependency-lite codebase. Run tokenization, pretraining, finetuning, evaluation, inference, and web UI on a single 8XH100 node.
nanochat is Andrej Karpathy's capstone project for LLM101n by Eureka Labs.
It's a full-stack LLM implementation in ~1000 lines of clean, hackable code (Python, Rust, HTML, Shell).
You can run the entire pipeline—tokenization, pretraining, finetuning, evaluation, inference, and web UI—on a single 8XH100 node for under $1000.
It achieves competitive performance (~4e19 FLOPs, $100 tier model) without massive frameworks.
Its purpose is to make LLMs accessible and understandable for developers who want to learn by doing!