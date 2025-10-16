Launching today
MusicRPC

Share tracks from Apple Music to Discord

Show your friends on Discord what you're listening to on Apple Music! MusicRPC automatically displays your current track information in your Discord status.
Launch tags:
MusicSocial MediaApple
Rose
Maker
I made this app so I could share what I'm listening to on Apple Music with my friends. Discord doesn't have native integration with Apple Music like Spotify.
