Effortlessly put yourself in focus with MoFace! Float your camera window above any app, customize its look, add labels, switch cameras, and flip your view instantly. Perfect for calls, presentations, and streaming—stand out and express yourself!
MoFace for MacOS
Thanks to this, I can always see when my internet is laggy and my face stays in a weird position. 😂
Jokes aside – I reckon it is also good for streamers/interviewers.
I used to interview people while having OBS turned on, but my face didn't fit into the screen recorded window.
Anybody who plans to do it similar way should try at least this floating camera catching your face.
