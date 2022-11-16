Modal is highly praised for its serverless cloud infrastructure, particularly in AI and ML applications. Makers of Cartesia Sonic commend Modal for scalable GPU serving, while Gan.AI highlights its effectiveness in solving inferencing at scale. Ellipsis (YC W24) appreciates Modal's VM capabilities for AI agent environments and responsive support. Users also express enthusiasm for Modal's technology and GPU cluster capabilities, emphasizing its indispensability in their workflows. Overall, Modal is recognized for its ease of use, scalability, and robust support.

