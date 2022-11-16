Modal
136 followers
Run or deploy machine learning models, massively parallel compute jobs, task queues, web apps, and much more, without your own infrastructure.
High-performance, collaborative GPU notebooks in the cloud
Modal Notebooks
Launching today
Modal Notebooks are a collaborative environment for high-performance interactive computing. They let you explore data, run code, and test ideas in a shared editor. Powered by a GPU-enabled Python kernel that launches in seconds on Modal’s AI infrastructure.
Launch tags:Software Engineering•Artificial Intelligence•Tech
