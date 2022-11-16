Modal

Modal

The serverless cloud infra for AI, ML, and data applications

Run or deploy machine learning models, massively parallel compute jobs, task queues, web apps, and much more, without your own infrastructure.
Modal Notebooks

High-performance, collaborative GPU notebooks in the cloud
Modal Notebooks are a collaborative environment for high-performance interactive computing. They let you explore data, run code, and test ideas in a shared editor. Powered by a GPU-enabled Python kernel that launches in seconds on Modal’s AI infrastructure.
I’m thrilled to share Modal Notebooks: the fastest, most powerful cloud GPU notebook. It has modern real-time collaborative editing and is backed by our AI infrastructure — swap GPUs in seconds. I started hacking on Jupyter notebooks because they’re incredibly useful, a pillar of research and fast iteration. But it’s too easy to lose your work, the documents are siloed, and few providers offer high-end GPUs. That’s not good DevEx! We reimagined notebooks from the ground up: - Each notebook can have up to 8 B200 GPUs and starts in seconds - Use arbitrary custom images - Modern features: AI, LSP, semantic highlighting - Jupyter Widgets synced across users - A beautiful, sleek UI In our short beta period last month, 5000+ accounts have already started using Modal Notebooks to run 200,000+ code cells. One of those is Suno (https://www.producthunt.com/prod...), where researchers share models and experiments across the company. More info in our product announcement: https://modal.com/blog/notebooks Today, thousands of developers are already using Modal Notebooks to research and build. We hope they allow people to work together more effectively and ultimately bring simpler, better technology into the world. Happy to answer any questions!